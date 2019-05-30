To the Editor,

Richard Reno is the right choice for Mayor of Midlothian. I have known Richard for close to 20 years. Over that time, I have come to know Richard the business owner, the church member, the father, the volunteer, and the friend. Richard runs a very successful business right here in the heart of Midlothian. That success is a direct result of Richard being smart, frugal, and forward thinking. While serving with Richard in our church, I found Richard to be a person that spent a lot of time contemplating and considering the teachings of the Bible. He also provided younger men and fathers in the church a great example of how to be the spiritual leader of a family. I had the opportunity to discuss Richard’s strategies as he volunteered with Midlothian High School to teach entrepreneurship and leadership skills. I think he gave his time and resources because he felt compelled to share with younger people what capitalism is and how it is the foundation of freedom in America. Finally, Richard the friend, is someone I have had numerous discussions with over various political, religious, economic, and education system topics over the years. Sometimes we agree and sometimes we disagree. Either way, Richard has always respectfully considered my opinions and thoughts. I am confident Richard’s beliefs, opinions, and ideas are the result of him educating himself and having conversations with people to understand situations. I believe his desire to serve as the Mayor of Midlothian is founded on many of these same principals I have discussed in this letter. Richard has what it takes to lead Midlothian as it’s Mayor. Please join me in voting for Richard Reno for Mayor.

Clint Almand, Midlothian