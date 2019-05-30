To the Editor,

Let me start by saying, Midlothian is not my home town, but it is the town I call home. I was born in Tarrant county and raised in Arlington, then I married a Midlo boy. Our Midlothian roots go back to the early 90s when his mother was stationed in Grand Prairie during her Navy days. Truth be told neither one of us were really born here, but we both love this town. We love the hometown look and feel of it, and we were excited to move back to Midlothian in 2014.

Since then we have been involved in Midlothian politics. We read agendas, attend meetings, scour the internet for information, and most importantly interview candidates. “Being involved in State, Local, and Federal politics” is part of our family constitution and we are proud of it. This election is not our first rodeo. When I met with Richard Reno, I was pleasantly surprised. He was about my 3rd interview for 2019 mayoral candidate, not only did he listen, but he gave ample thought to what I had to say.

When I sat down with Reno, he had a novel the size of War and Peace laid out in front of him – the city budget. He was pouring over the summaries and the line items, department by department. I had never really interacted with Reno before, though I had had several interactions with his daughter Sarah through Woodrow’s Coffee Shop. We had a good chat about our thoughts of current and future Midlothian. He filled in some holes about past Midlothian, and we discussed what each of us would like to see Midlothian look like 10 years from now. Our thoughts weren’t too far off from each other, we both enjoyed and loved the town we lived in, we both saw the growth train barreling toward us, and we were both passionate that now was the time to shape the future, not later.

We talked for almost two hours about all the ideas that could work for Midlothian and the most impressive part of the conversation was that when he asked me a question, he didn’t just nod his head in response to my answers. He nodded his head, spent a moment in quiet contemplation, then his face lit up with ideas and contributions. That was when I knew that Richard Reno had my vote for mayor of Midlothian.

At the end of the day we are all human, there is no absolute perfect candidate. However, Richard Reno’s service to his country, his city, his community, is unparalleled to any other candidate in my eyes. I respect his dedication to Midlothian when it might have been easier to navigate other cities as a small business, and I respect his ability to listen and contribute with thoughtful, GOOD ideas.

Tiffany Carra, Midlothian