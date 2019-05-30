To the Editor,

As a small, woman-owned business owner in Midlothian, I endorse Richard Reno for mayor.

As a volunteer for city-wide and Chamber events, I endorse Richard Reno for mayor.

As a life-long citizen of Midlothian, I endorse Richard Reno for mayor.

I first met the Reno family when I was in high school, some ten or so years ago, when I went to church and school with their youngest son, Will. I knew Mr. Reno did something important, but as a kid, I left it at that. It wasn't until years later while attending the Leadership Midlothian course that I found out that Richard Reno was, in fact, one of the smartest men there are and that he had engineered a program that increased efficiency and safety for all airline travel. He was always so humble and quiet that I had no idea he was such a big deal!

That's the kind of person I want running the town that I grew up in, that I choose to live in now. Richard Reno is not in it for the personal glory. He's not in it for the power. He's in it to make sure that our town keeps a steady and level head, that we transition through the next few years' largest and toughest issues with quiet confidence and tailored skill.

My name is Krystal Hughes, and I endorse Richard Reno for mayor.