To the Editor,

I was traveling through Midlothian on May 17th and admiring the beautiful day. I had the misfortune to miss a curb step off, lost my balance and fell. Several folks interrupted their business and assisted me up off the pavement. No one gave me their name, but I felt this would be a way to say Thank You because I think they were local residents. I am aching, have two black eyes and a bruised lower lip & chin, but am feeling better every day. Thanks for helping a traveler. God Bless to Midlothian Good Samaritans.

Ernestine Olsen, Marlow, OK