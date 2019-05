To the Editor,

As a new member of the Midlothian small business community, Richard Reno has mentored me immensely. He has allowed me to use his coffee shop as a backdrop to several photo shoots and as a place to socialize the dogs I train. I have seen first-hand how much he cares for the City of Midlothian and its citizens. He has shown a desire for small businesses to succeed and for the citizens to feel at home here.

Matt Morris, Midlothian