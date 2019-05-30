Mid-Way Regional Airport will host its annual Pancake Breakfast & Fly-In on Saturday morning.

The event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. at the airport, located at 131 Airport Drive in Midlothian off Highway 287. The event is free, but breakfast tickets are required to enjoy pancakes, airport manager Judy Demoney said.

Tickets can be purchased for adults and children 8 years and older for $6 while any child under 8 years can eat for $3. Cash is the only acceptable form of payment for the event and the proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 524.

“The boy scouts come and have this giant griddle and do all the pancakes,” Demoney said.

Last year, the troop served 1,044 people pancakes in three hours. Demoney explained that she expects it to grow even more this year.

“It’s crazy,” Demoney noted. “It just progresses every year.”

The event is a great chance to sit and watch the planes with no charge at all, Demoney said. The airport is always open to the public with no charge, but it is nice to see the turn out every year, Demoney added.

She noted that she likes the event and watching people enjoy the airport.

The airport is located between Midlothian and Waxahachie, which is where its name comes from, Demoney noted. It is a public airport that can be used by any pilot, and it even services some corporate planes.

Attractions will also be available including fly-overs, helicopter rides and CAF vintage airplane rides. These can be enjoyed with an additional charge.

Children activities and live music will keep the fun going all morning with appearances made by the Midlothian Classic Wheels and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Demoney explained. She noted that kids have the chance to have their face painted as well.

Parking is free for the event.

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451