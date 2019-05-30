The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees approved a name for Middle School No. 3 during its monthly meeting on May 20.

The school will be named Earl & Marthalu Dietrich Middle School when it opens in time for the 2020-21school year.

Earl Dieterich worked for Midlothian ISD for 31 years as an agriculture teacher, football coach and basketball coach at Midlothian High School, MISD communications coordinator Kyle Kehrwald said. He served as the district’s athletic director and was later inducted into the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor in 2014. He died in 2016.

His wife, Marthalu Dieterich, taught Spanish at Midlothian High School for more than 25 years. She passed away in 2015.

The board received recommendations for the school's name from a community committee which was comprised of a campus employee, two community members, two parents and chaired by the superintendent, according to a previous Mirror report.

People in the community submitted recommendations to the committee that then narrowed it down to its top choices for the board.

The district set parameters for names which required it be named for someone — living or deceased — who has served the district of community in regards to children, and the name must be of someone who showcases exemplary qualities.

The school will be located by Larue Miller Elementary School on Sudith Lane. The last middle school added to the district was Walnut Grove in 2005.

Earl & Marthalu Dieterich Middle School construction began earlier this year and is funded through the 2016 bond for $50 million.