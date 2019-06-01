AUSTIN

City gives update

on pool openings

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for summer with the opening of several aquatic facilities, and some aquatic facilities remain under construction, which may affect opening dates.

The Ricky Guerrero Splash Pad was scheduled to open May 18, but due to an improvement project at Ricky Guerrero Park, the opening has been delayed. The opening date is unknown.

Aquatic staff noticed that Reed Pool was leaking a significant amount of water when they were preparing it for the 2019 summer season. A leak test confirmed that the pool is leaking approximately 27,000 gallons of water per day. It was scheduled to open June 3; however, the opening will be delayed to make repairs. It is anticipated to open by June 20.

The aquatic team is working with contractors on large-scale pool projects at Dittmar and Ramsey pools. Staff continue to monitor those projects to ensure they remain on schedule and completed by the scheduled opening day on Monday; however, with major renovations and repairs taking place, their openings may be delayed.

Govalle and Shipe pools are under construction and will be completely replaced. Those pool projects have incurred delays due to the recent heavy rains, adverse site conditions and delays in the delivery of construction materials. The opening of the pools is expected in mid-July.

All other pools and splash pads are either open or will be opened according to schedule.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Pup Fest takes place

at Republic Square

Amazon Treasure Truck will host Pup Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

The free event will feature a visit from Deb O’Keefe, from “The Morning X with Jason and Deb” on 101.5 KROX-FM, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and a visit from Austin Pets Alive representatives Sunday with puppies and dogs available for adoption.

It will include obstacle course activities, a tasting kitchen, baked goods and photo opportunities.

For more information: amazon.com/ttpupfest.

BASTROP

Sign up for Sunday's

River Rally cleanup

Volunteers can still sign up for the Bastrop River Rally that will run from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Lost Pines Nature Trails, 375 Riverside Drive.

Attendees will take a shuttle to Fisherman’s Park to begin the kayak river cleanup, which has a donation cost of $10. Participants will kayak down the river, collecting trash. Donations will benefit Bastrop County and various cleanup efforts, environmental scholarships and educational workshops.

For more information: keepbastropcountybeautiful.org.

GEORGETOWN

Kids can touch a truck

and more Saturday

A touch-a-truck family event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ross Dress for Less at the Wolf Ranch Town Center, 1015 W. University Ave.

The event will include more than 40 vehicles and pieces of equipment, face painting, photo booth and a sandbox. Vehicles scheduled to appear include a fire truck, tow truck, dump truck, cement mixer, Texas Search and Require equipment, a school bus and SWAT and police vehicles.

The first hour from 9 to 10 a.m. will be sensory-friendly, with no music, lights, sirens or horns from 9 to 10 a.m.

ROUND ROCK

Gardeners to discuss

tool maintenance

The Round Rock Garden Club will host a meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Building 2.

Williamson County Master Gardener Jim Williams will present “Tools for the Garden and Tool Maintenance or Botany for Gardeners.”

The club meets first Mondays and features different presentations, door prizes and refreshments each month and plant exchanges twice a year.

RED ROCK

Community Center

to host fundraiser

The Red Rock Cemetery Association Fundraiser and Homecoming Picnic will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Red Rock Community Center, 114 Red Rock Road.

The event will include barbecue and sides. Donations will be accepted for maintenance of the cemetery.

— American-Statesman staff