25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Rep. Dan Rostenkowski and his defense attorney are close to parting company before preliminary court proceedings begin on his 17-count corruption indictment, legal sources said Wednesday.

50 years ago:

LONDON - Surgeons soon will be able to replace key joints in the human body with plastic and steel spare parts, British doctors said Sunday.

75 years ago:

According to a New York paper, the 30 percent night club tax has caused one-third of the clubs to close. Anyone who has been fleeced at a night club in Gotham will agree that war does not have its compensations.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The condition of the cotton crop was 75.6 percent of a normal on May 25, the Department of Agriculture announced today in its first report of the season.