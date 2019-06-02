Sunday will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 94 degrees and an overnight low around 74, the National Weather Service said.

Monday will show a similar warm and dry pattern, with heat index values reaching as high as 101, forecasters said.

A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico could move toward portions of South Central Texas on Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but that could change throughout the week, meteorologists said.

A slight chance of rain is possible Thursday morning before clearing out ahead of the weekend.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 94 and an overnight low around 73. Head index values as high as 101.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 89 and an overnight low around 74.

Wednesday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 85 and an overnight low around 73.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning with a high near 90 and an overnight low around 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95 and an overnight low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 95.