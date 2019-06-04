GEORGETOWN

Chamber to host job fair

for reopened businesses

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Wednesday at the Georgetown Health Foundation Community Rooms, 2425 Williams Drive, Suite 101.

The fair will be for businesses affected by the recent evacuations due to a natural gas leak in and around the intersection of Williams Drive and River Bend in Georgetown, including the Pit BBQ, Liberty Tax, Cook Walden Davis, D.J. Bennett Hair Studio, TiPS Inc., Honea’s Automotive, and Harmony and Health. Job seekers are encouraged to bring résumés.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Educational march, rally

Wednesday on sex trafficking

The Links Inc. will march at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and host an educational awareness rally to highlight the Refuge Ranch, a long-term, residential, therapeutic community for girls who have been rescued out of sex trafficking.

Attendees will meet in the foyer of the J.W. Marriott, 110 E. Second St., and walk to City Hall, where the educational rally on human trafficking will take place.

At the rally, the Links will share information on its commitment to awareness campaigns at local institutions of government that shed additional light on the hot spots of human sex trafficking, such as airports, hotels, conventions, casinos and sporting events.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

See 'Clueless' for free

Thursday at Palm Park

The Austin Parks Foundation will screen “Clueless” at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Palm Park, 200 Interstate 35.

Movies in the Park is a series of free films shown outdoors at Austin parks. Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome; and every Movie in the Parks screening is accompanied by local food trucks. Alcoholic beverages glass and plastic foam are not permitted in any of the parks.

Other films in the series will be “Angels in the Outfield,” “Space Jam,” “Freaky Friday” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

For the schedule: austinparks.org/movies.

HUTTO

Police chief named

assistant city manager

Former Hutto Police Chief Byron Frankland has been promoted to assistant city manager and director of public safety.

In this new role, he will assist the city manager with overall governance by providing strategic guidance and leadership for the public safety, regulatory compliance and public works functions of the city.

Assistant Chief of Police Paul Hall was promoted to police chief. Hall has 22 years of experience in law enforcement, including city, county, state and federal agencies. He joined the Hutto Police Department in 2017, where he served as assistant chief under Frankland.

BUDA

Library to kick off

summer reading program

The Buda Public Library, 405 E. Loop St., will host a kickoff event for its summer reading program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The library will have space-themed activities, a train, face painting and reading logs to celebrate “Universe of Stories,” this year’s program theme.

LAKEWAY

Feedback sought on potential

land purchase, development

The city of Lakeway and Legend Communities will host open houses from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 3 p.m. June 11 to solicit feedback on future land development.

The meetings will be at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. Legend Communities is seeking input on the potential development of approximately 60 acres of land it has the option to purchase from the Lakeway Municipal Utility District for development at the intersection of Lohmans Crossing and Lomans Spur.

For more information: lakeway-tx.gov/1636/LMUD-Property.

BASTROP

Learn about 2020 census

at Chamber luncheon

The Bastrop Chamber of Commerce luncheon will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

A presentation will be given on the 2020 census. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Registration is required at bastropchamber.com.

BASTROP

Bastrop County Cares

to screen documentary

Bastrop County Cares will screen “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Film Alley, 1600 Chestnut St.

The documentary delves into the causes and implications of adverse childhood experiences and ways for communities and professionals to come together to enhance well-being for all. A discussion will take place after the screening.

The event is free, but reservations are required at bit.ly/2WkUZal.

