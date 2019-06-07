The Erath County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its longstanding tradition of helping residents beat the scorching Texas heat.

“The heat is already here and we have a limited number of fans to give away to residents who need them,” Sheriff Matt Coates said.

The fans will be given on a first-come basis to the elderly and those in need. Only one fan will be given per family.

Fans can be picked up from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff’s office.

“If you know someone who needs a fan and can’t get to us, we will deliver,” Coates said.

For more information call 254-965-3338.