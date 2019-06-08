MENA, Ark. (AP) — Searchers have found a Texas man who went missing last weekend while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says 38-year-old Joshua McClatchy, of Fort Worth, was dehydrated but in good spirits when he was found late Friday. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Sawyer says improved weather conditions allowed searchers to use a National Guard helicopter equipped with infrared technology to search the Caney Creek Wilderness area, which is about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

The chopper crew spotted McClatchy. It took rescuers on the ground an hour to reach him and several more hours to carry him out.

McClatchy had texted his mother June 1 to say he was lost and to send help.