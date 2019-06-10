CORPUS CHRISTI – The Sod Poodles earned their third shutout win of 2019 on Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field, blanking the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-0 to split the road series.

After starter Adrian Morejon went two scoreless innings, right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez went for six scoreless frames for the win. Ramirez allowed just four hits and struck out seven, while seeing his ERA dip down to 3.84.

Ramirez ranks eighth in the Texas League in ERA and is tied for second in wins (5). He ranks first in the circuit in opponents’ batting average (.218) and is third in WHIP (1.10).

Amarillo got two early runs off Corpus Christi lefty Brett Adcock for the first inning. Peter Van Gansen led off the ballgame with a double and would score on a grounder back to the mound that Adcock couldn’t handle cleanly and then threw away. Owen Miller then brought Castillo home on. Sacrifice fly.

The Sod Poodles got four more runs in the third. Edward Olivares collected a two-run single while Luis Torrens doubled a run in. Kyle Overstreet capped the frame with a sac fly to give Amarillo a 6-0 lead.

Hooks righties Layne Henderson and Enoli Paredes combined to keep the score 6-0 with five scoreless innings of relief.

Amarillo reliever David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two batters.

With the win, the Sod Poodles moved one game behind the first-place Frisco RoughRiders in the Texas League South with seven games remaining in the first half of the 2019 campaign.

The Sod Poodles return home to Hodgetown for the start of a six-game homestand on Tuesday night as they welcome the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to downtown Amarillo for the first time. The ballgame begins at 7:05 p.m.