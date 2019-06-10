A strong line of thunderstorms that tore through North Texas Sunday night were powerful enough to flip an airplane parked at Clark Field Regional Airport in Stephenville.

The plane was reportedly in from Round Rock and brought passengers to Stephenville to eat at Hard Eight Barbecue, according to a source who asked not to me named.

The plane was also tied down and no one was inside when the incident occurred, the source said.

In Dallas high winds might have caused a crane to topple onto an apartment building killing one person and injuring several others.