Darkened skies couldn't dampen the party as Opportunity School celebrated their 50-year history in Amarillo Sunday.

The wind and the chance of rain moved the party from Ellwood Park to inside of First Presbyterian Church where games, food, music and awards awaited the guests.

"We're celebrating our families from past and present, as well as our employees, founders and board members," said Vonda Grantham, Opportunity School child care director, "it's a community celebration for our 50th."

In November, Grantham will celebrate 12 years at the school, which serves children as young as six weeks old through age five.

"We're nationally accredited," she said. "We get them them ready for the AISD."

With a staff of 18, Opportunity School has the capacity to serve 96 students, including young children in their Early Head Start program who are living with their mother's at the Downtown Women's Center's Gratitude House.

The school offers morning and afternoon sessions to students city-wide throughout Amarillo. Parents are charged a sliding scale, income-based cost. Costs for part-time students is $20-165 per month, with bus service from homes within Amarillo's city limits starting at $20 per month. Grantham said many full-time students receive the Child Care Subsidy from the federal government to help subsize the $110 weekly fee.

"We're one of the cheapest in Amarillo," she said. "Most people that come say that they're paying $130-140 a week for a preschool, so we're still under Canyon and Amarillo.

"Once children start here, they generally stay until they're ready to go off to AISD."

After starting in 1985 and taking a hiatus, Veronica Rosas, Opportunity School pre-kindergarten lead teacher has been back at the school for three years.

"I'm glad I came back under new supervision -- it's great," she said. "My director is great because she really supports us (and) we need that."

Rosas said the team environment helps the staff and students thrive.

"Our classrooms are small, so we get that one-to-one interaction with the children," she said. "We work as a team ... trying to make sure our children get what they need because they are our number one priority."

In addition to training, practicing conscious discipline, and a low student-teacher ratio, Grantham shared what she thought was the secret to the school's 50 years of success.

"Compassion, love for children, and being a school family," she said. "We partner with families and do community outreach to make sure that the children are successful."