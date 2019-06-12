Austin's planning commission on Tuesday gave the green light to the Austin City Council to approve all requested zoning changes for a sizable development on East Riverside Drive while a crowd of people protesting gentrification outside City Hall urged them not to.

The plan calls for the razing of five apartment complexes — which are roughly 60% student-occupied — to make room for a tentative plan of apartment, hotel and commercial units on the 97 acres of land on Riverside at South Pleasant Valley Road. Current zoning already allows the owner to tear down the buildings and replace them with something more profitable, a factor that Commissioner Conor Kenny said influenced his decision.

"It's not only a question, to me, of what happens on the site," Kenny said. "It's a question of what happens in the larger area. We have to be cognizant of the gentrification that this spurs, but we also need to be looking at the future of this city. ... If we don't put the density here, it's going to go further out, and that makes everything in this community worse."

The Austin City Council will take up the issue in August. In the meantime, Kenny committed to write a letter to the City Council urging them to require the developer to provide additional analysis on several issues, including on-site affordable housing, parkland dedication, and a right-to-return agreement for residents who have been in the existing apartments for at least a year.

Developers have not yet submitted a site plan for the project, so the specifics of the development are unclear. So far, in a letter to the city, developers have proposed building 4,700 residential units, 600 hotel rooms, 4 million square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of medical and dental office space and 435,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The plan could require the developers to offer hundreds of income-restricted affordable housing units, but the city could only make that requirement if the developers seek to build structures above a restricted height.

The five apartment complexes on the properties are The Ballpark North and Town Lake, as well as the Quad East, West and South, which make up a total of 3,702 bedrooms across 1,308 units, according to city documents. Monthly rents vary but are generally below the city-wide median of $1,170 a month for a one-bedroom.

While commissioners discussed the finer points of the plan inside City Hall, Austin police officers surrounded the government building's front entrance as protesters gathered outside, chanting things such as, "Developers, run and hide — don't Domain our Riverside!" and "We won't give up, we won't back down, till we run these developers out of town!"

Susana Almanza, with the environmental justice organization PODER, echoed the concerns of many of the protesters when she spoke to the Planning Commission. These plans turn affordable residential space into an area in which the average Austinite will no longer be able to live, she said.

"This is a major case of gentrification. ... What frightens me is the domino effect," Almanza said. "We’ve already witnessed all these families that got displaced … and it’s not going to stop there."

Angela Benavides Garza, who also attended the meeting, said she thinks the community can strike a compromise with developers if they establish a strong agreement that allows existing residents to return to affordable housing units built on site, also known as right-to-return.

"We need more room in our city," Garza said. "But we also need to take care of our citizens here as well."