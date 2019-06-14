By unanimous consent, the Anna City Council passed a resolution last week strongly opposing the provisions found in House Bill 2439 and urging Gov. Greg Abbott not to sign it.

The bill has been passed by both the Texas House and Senate and is sitting on the Governor’s desk. If Gov. Abbott signs it into law, the bill will have an adverse impact on the ability of cities and towns in Texas to enact and enforce regulations on the local use of building materials and products as well as on policies, procedures and methods used in the construction or renovation of residential or commercial structures.

“It is disheartening and utterly disappointing to see the Texas State Legislature and our Governor carry out actions that wrest from us our ability to best serve our community as we have been entrusted to,” Anna Mayor Nate Pike said. “HB 2439 will reap negative consequences on the City of Anna today, tomorrow, and well into the future by prohibiting our ability to regulate development to fit the character and aesthetics of the City of Anna.”

The Anna resolution, which joins a growing chorus of similar resolutions from cities, towns, counties and municipalities throughout Texas, speaks to the need for local representatives, both elected-officials and staff, to remain at the forefront of developing and enforcing rules and regulations that recognize resident preferences, neighborhood character, local property values, overall aesthetics and sense of community.

“We are on the cusp of unprecedented development and economic growth; HB 2439 will play a role in halting the momentum we have gained through hard work, representative governance, and the development of a vision for the future of Anna,” Pike said.

Anna has been recognized as the fourth fastest growing city in the greater North Texas area, and has seen unprecedented growth and development in rooftops and retail. Anna’s extensive and growing group of active volunteers who serve as members of commissions, boards, committees and neighborhood associations are generally supportive of the Council’s stand and are hoping to see the demise of the restrictive proposed legislation.

