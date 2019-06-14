The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency will begin accepting nominations Friday for county committee members.

Agricultural producers who either participate or cooperate in FSA programs may be nominated for candidacy, and individuals may nominate themselves or others. Those who are added as county committee members will service three-year terms and will be helping in making important decisions on how federal programs are administered on a local level including disaster programs, conservation, and commodity and price support programs.

"I encourage America's farmers, ranchers, and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve, and represent their community on their county committee," said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. "There's an increasing need for diverse representation including underserved producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers."

County committees are made of three to 11 members and meet about once a month. Organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers may also nominate candidates.

Producers must sign an FSA-669A nomination form to be considered. This form and other information about county committee elections can be found at fsa.usda.gov/elections. All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received by the local FSA office by August 1.