For years, the state agency that investigates allegations of misconduct by judges has sidestepped calls to be more open about how it conducts business.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has operated with such secrecy, in fact, that even the Sunset Advisory Commission — the auditors tasked with reviewing the performance of state agencies — has been kept in the dark and could not complete an evaluation of them in 2012.

At the time, then-Attorney General Greg Abbott sided with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, citing strict confidentiality rules written into the state constitution that he said shields the commission's inner-workings from the public.

Seven years later, Abbott is still protecting the commission's privacy.

Despite unanimous support in both chambers, the governor vetoed a bill at the recent legislative session that would have directed the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to pull back the curtain on its operations.

The statutory changes proposed by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, would have required that the commission:

• Increase the frequency of updates to someone who files a complaint against a judge from a quarterly basis to whenever there's a change in the complaint's status.

• Publish steps on its website for making a complaint with a clear description of the process — from filing to resolution.

• Broaden its annual report to the legislature to include the number of complaints referred to law enforcement.

But the bill is unnecessary, the governor stated in a brief explanation for the veto, "because it would require the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to take actions that it can already do without a statutory change."

The commission's executive director, Eric Vinson, would not say if the commission will make changes on its own.

"We're going to follow the law as provided by the statute and the constitution," Vinson said. "Beyond that, there isn't anything to comment on."

Abbott's office did not respond to a message last week seeking additional comment.

During the session, lawmakers heard testimony from Karly Dixon, a staff attorney at Texas Fair Defense Project, who spoke of a frustrating experience with the commission. Dixon said the commission repeatedly refused to provide an update on a complaint she made against a judge in the Fort Worth area. After the hearing, Dixon said a member of the commission who was in attendance revealed he had never received the complaint, citing a system glitch on their end. Dixon had to refile the complaint.

"It seems like we as taxpayers in the state of Texas should have some sort of transparency in the halls of power," Dixon told the American-Statesman.

The commission has long been criticized for meting out light punishment and keeping most judicial sanctions confidential. The Statesman found last year that of the 190 sanctions the commission has issued in the past four years, nearly two-thirds remained under wraps. In 2017, the commission issued seven public sanctions and 27 private reprimands.

In March, the commission issued a public warning to a Comal County judge who was accused last year of trying to influence a jury verdict by saying God told him the defendant was innocent.

The bill's veto, which came on the final day of the session on May 27, blindsided Zaffirini, who had not heard any rumblings about the governor's concerns.

It was among two criminal justice-related bills from Zaffirini that Abbott tossed out, raising speculation that the governor was retaliating against her for refusing to confirm David Whitley as Secretary of State — Abbott's longtime friend whom he had mentored — following a botched investigation into potential noncitizens in the state's voter roles.

Zaffirini doused speculation that Abbott was trying to get back at her.

"I just can't imagine the governor would do that. I really can't," she said.

Four of the seven bills the governor had vetoed through Friday were authored by a Senate Democrat.

Zaffirini filed a similar bill to increase transparency for the judicial conduct commission in 2017, but it died late in the session in the House calendars meeting and never made it to the full House for consideration.

"I believe they do some good work, but they should be a lot stronger and a lot more transparent," the nine-term lawmaker said.

Zaffirini has allies in her mission to pierce the commission's veil of secrecy. Last year, the Texas Judicial Council Committee released an annual report recommending that the Legislature require the commission to implement three transparency improvements, which would later appear on Zaffirini's bill. One recommendation called on the commission to add to its website an index of pending cases listed by case number that includes their current status and age.

David Slayton, executive director of the Texas Judicial Council, said the commission's opaque way of doing things is in line with its counterparts in other states. However, he said, there is room for improvement.

"While I don't think the Judicial Council felt inappropriate things were going on, we felt increased transparency would put to bed those questions so the public would know a lot more information on what was going on in cases and have confidence that inappropriate actions from judges would be handled timely," he said.