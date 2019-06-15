This week Denison City Council will be discussing a $3.6 million dollar construction project for sewer line along Spur 503. During Monday’s City Council meeting, officials will consider awarding a contract with Lynn Vessels Construction, LLC for the construction of Iron Ore Interceptor Improvements.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

This project is for the construction of 11,920 linear feet of 30-inch gravity sewer line. The project will cross five creeks, two open cut roads and two board roads with the construction of a junction box with a slide gate. The existing interceptor is to be plugged off and abandoned once the new construction is completed.

Lynn Vessels was selected as the lowest bidder with an amount of $3,686,372.31 to complete the project. The City Council approved funding for the project during the 2019 fiscal year budget under capital improvement projects.

Here are three other things that will be discussed during Monday’s meeting.

1. Health and welfare services: The City Council will receive a report on an agreement with HUB International for health and welfare consulting services.

2. No parking on Commerce Drive: The City Council will consider an ordinance prohibiting parking along portions of Commerce Drive to address the issue of semi trucks parking on the street blocking access to mailboxes, trash bins and driveways.

3. Habitat for Humanity: The city will consider an agreement to allow Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County to construct a house under the city’s affordable housing program, located on Maple Row.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter. He can be reached at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com.