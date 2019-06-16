Lubbock’s newest professional theater company, Outpost Repertory Theatre, continues its inaugural season with the touching comedy "Tigers Be Still" by Kim Rosenstock.

Sherry Wickman (portrayed by Ashley Meyer) moves back home with her master’s degree in art therapy, no prospects, a broken-hearted sister Grace (portrayed by Rachel Hirshorn), and a mother who refuses to leave her bedroom. When a tiger escapes from a nearby zoo, Sherry brings together the oddball characters in her life to find community.

In the opening scene Sherry immediately tells the audience that, “This is the story of how I stopped being a total disaster and got my life on track and did not let overwhelming feelings of anxiousness and loneliness and uselessness . . . eat my brain.”

An entertaining comedy about family and finding your way, "Tigers Be Still" begins previews Thursday, opens Friday, and runs through June 30 at the Firehouse Theatre at LHUCA, 511 Ave. K. Thursday through Saturday productions begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the production are $25 for general admission; $15 for seniors, veterans and active military personnel; and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.outpostrep.org

"Tigers Be Still" is directed by Outpost Rep’s associate artistic director Jesse Jou.

"Kim (Rosenstock) and I were students together at the Yale School of Drama," Jou said. "And I fell in love with her hilarious and beautifully human writing. Kim has a great gift for finding what is funny and touching in the struggles that we all face every day. She creates characters who are relatable and really lovable. I tell people the play is about a young woman who graduates from school and has no idea what to do with her life; pretty much everybody replies, 'Yeah, that sounds like me.' I think this play really will speak to a lot of people."

Originally from Houston, Jou spent several years as a freelance theater director in New York City before joining the faculty of Texas Tech. He works primarily on new and contemporary plays.

As the story continues, Sherry begins a job as an art teacher at a local public school, being hired by Principal Joe (portrayed by Randall Rapstine). The audience soon learns, she was was really hired as an art therapist to help Joe's troubled son Zack (portrayed by Matthew Cubillos) a 19-year-old who works at a CVS store and has difficulty with “anger management issues.”

"What I appreciate about this story is how it proves that comparatively simple acts of love and empathy can change our lives. These characters are a kaleidoscope of familiar and often destructive habits. But it doesn't take much, you know? Just one person who really 'gets you,' and cares enough about you and your success to put you first for a moment," Hirshorn said. "I'm reminded every day in rehearsal of my best friends - Hannah, Laura, and my sister, Becky. I hope we can all be lucky enough to have hearts like these looking out for us as we encounter the crap life sometimes dishes out. Kim Rosenstock obviously created these characters because she has felt how integral these relationships are in ultimately finding joy."

Hirshorn is a founding artistic associate and company member of Outpost Repertory Theatre. She is a professor of voice and speech at Texas Tech, a certified teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework®, and an active member of Actors’ Equity, the Voice & Speech Trainers Association, and the Pan-American Vocology Association. As an actor, her work has been critically acclaimed (NY Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, among others) throughout the U.S. and Europe in professional regional theater.

"I’ve been a fan of Jesse Jou’s talent since he joined the faculty at Texas Tech. I have been so impressed by his work as a director on the productions he’s helmed for the university and I’ve learned so much from him in the classes I’ve participated in that he has led. I’m thrilled to be a part of a production directed by him," Rapstine said. "Working on this hilarious and poignant script with this team of actors is a dream. I have such respect for the talents of each of them, and to be in the room and on stage with them as they create is fantastic. Each member of the acting company has inspired me with their wonderfully 3-dimensional characterizations. I’m very moved by this play. Everyone has experienced moments of fraught communication within our family. We all have known grief, loss and heartache. This play, in wonderfully comic yet still honest and recognizable ways, explores what it means to face the “tigers” in our lives with humor, sensitivity and courage. Plus there is karaoke - so what’s not to like?!"

Rapstine, also a founding artistic associate and company member of Outpost Repertory Theatre, is a graduate student at Texas Tech. He has enjoyed a long professional acting career in the U.S. and internationally. Lubbock stage appearances include "Cabaret," "The Nether" and "Harvey." Television/film credits include "Frasier," "Angel" and with the Olsen Twins in "Our Lips Are Sealed."

Meyer is the director of University Theater at Angelo State University, where she specializes in teaching performance and theory. She is an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in fine arts candidate specializing in acting/directing for Theatre and Arts Administration at Texas Tech. She is a professional actor and director specializing in new works in Lubbock, Austin, Houston and Washington, D.C.

Cubillos is making his debut at Outpost Repertory Theatre. He recently earned his bachelor of fine arts degree in theater arts/acting from Texas Tech and has trained as an acting apprentice at Williamstown Theatre Festival. At Texas Tech he appeared as Jesus Peña in "Hands on a Hardbody," Claudio in "Much Ado About Nothing," John/J/Eric in "Passion Play," and Cliff in "Cabaret."

"'Tigers be Still' treats grief with humor and honesty. I hope the audience will find it refreshing to see these vulnerable characters being portrayed realistically through comedy, as some of the things we do to cope with grief may seem comical from the outside looking in," Cubillos said.

Rosenstock is an award-winning playwright and a graduate of Amherst College, where she first began writing plays under the mentorship of Constance Congdon. She holds an MFA in playwriting from the Yale School of Drama. She is originally from Baldwin, Long Island, and currently resides in Los Angeles, where she writes for television ("New Girl," "GLOW," "Single Parents").

Led by founding artistic director Ronald Dean Nolen (original cast of Broadway’s "Mamma Mia!," Pulitzer Prize-finalist Omnium Gatherum and the upcoming Theresa Rebeck-directed "Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson" by Rob Ackerman) and founded by professional actors and artists from around the country, Outpost Repertory Theatre brings together professional actors, directors, playwrights, dramaturgs, and designers to produce theater at the highest standards of performance, conception, execution, and design.

"Lubbock has such a great arts scene, with live performance and visual arts being really well-represented," Jou said. "We hope Outpost Rep adds to that rich and vibrant community by introducing some exciting plays and artists to Lubbock."