In the wake of a pair of Board of Trustees resignations within the last month, Amarillo Independent School District officials have some decisions to make with regard to filling the vacancies.

During last week's special meeting, the AISD board accepted the resignation of Trustee Renee McCown, while Trustee John Ben Blanchard's resignation was accepted last month.

The current board consists of President Robin Malone, Vice President Cristy Wilkinson and Trustees Kimberly Anderson, Alonzo Everhart and Dick Ford. Anderson, Everhart and Ford were elected to four-year terms on May 4, while Malone was unopposed in the May 4 election and garnered a two-year term. According to the AISD Board Policy Manual regarding vacancies, if a vacancy occurs on the board, the remaining board members may fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or may order a special election to fill the vacancy.

Additionally, if more than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the vacancy shall be filled not later than the 180th day after the date the vacancy occurs, per the school district's policy. According to the AISD website, the terms of both McCown and Blanchard were slated to expire in 2021. To be eligible to be appointed to a board, per the Board Policy Manual, a person must have the qualifications set forth at Election Code 141.001(a). A special election to fill a vacancy shall be conducted in the same manner as the district’s general election, and an election to fill a vacancy shall be to fill the unexpired term only.

AISD officials did not respond to messages seeking comment on the effort to address the vacancies.

"I have a suggestion," Teresa Kennedy, a retired AISD employee said with regard to the vacancies during the public comment portion of the May 21 regular session. "I think this board should truly reflect where AISD is with its student population. As of 2017-18, your student data says we are at about 46 percent Hispanic, and our board no longer reflects that - and it needs to. As you are looking ahead to that, I really want you to think about having a Hispanic person serve on this board. And as you are doing that, I have a recommendation. You have a gentleman who has served very well on this board, John Betancourt. He is very community-minded and very involved with different groups inside and outside of this district."

Betancourt was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2015, but was unsuccessful in seeking re-election in May.

Meanwhile, Amarillo resident Jess Morrison favors filling the vacancies by appointment.

"That's the way I'm looking at it, and I believe they would be better off with it happening soon rather than later," he said. "I feel better with them being at full strength with seven members. Someone could be unable to make it to a meeting or something along those lines, so then you aren't concerned about having enough members for a quorum. I think the appointment route is the best go."

Sheila Gilmore also gave a nod to appointing residents to fill the vacancies.

"We don't need another election," she said. "I think it's important for the school district to really sit down with those individuals who are interested in serving and make the best choice. You don't want a situation where there are more resignations. In light of what has happened with the trustee group of late, we need consistency and stability."