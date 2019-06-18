Hoodies, baseball caps, strapless tops and halters are all fit to wear to school under a revamped dress code policy adopted by the Austin district.

Late Monday night, the school board approved changes to the policy, which includes abiding by the basic principle that clothes must be worn in a way that the abdomen, genitals, buttocks and breasts are fully covered with opaque fabric.

But other items that previously were banned, such as hats, hooded sweatshirts, athletic wear and tank tops, including spaghetti strap blouses and halter tops, now will be allowed, beginning with the new school year in August. The new policy removes language that some said unfairly targeted female students and specific cultures.

Trustee Yasmin Wagner described it as a positive change that affirms "diversity and student agency in our schools."

"I’m very proud to be able to support this policy change this evening," Wagner said. "I felt we very effectively removed gender and discriminatory and objectifying language from our policies. We’ve removed body shaming from our policies, and we finally realize that our female students are not distractions."

The dress code still requires students to wear dresses, pants, jeans, skirts, shorts or other equivalent bottoms; a shirt with fabric that touches the waistband in the front, back and the sides under the arms; and shoes. And students still can't come to school wearing swimsuits, clothing with visible undergarments and items that obscure the face or ears, except as worn for religious observance. The district will maintain a ban on any clothing with violent language or images, references to alcohol or drugs, hate speech, profanity or pornography.

The new policy also states that students should not be affected by dress code enforcement arising from ethnicity, racial or gender identity or expression, sex assigned at birth and cultural or religious identity.

The district's new dress code also outlines requirements to avoid students being "shamed" for violating it.

Teachers and administrators cannot tell students that they are "distracting other students" with their clothing choices. According to the new code, shaming constitutes requiring a student to kneel or bend over to check how garments fit, measuring skirt length or straps, or calling out students for a possible violation in the classroom or hallways in front of others.