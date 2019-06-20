Driving home from the H-E-B grocery store in Bee Cave just a few miles under the 50 mph speed limit, Victoria Winburne was able to stop her vehicle just in time to avoid colliding with another vehicle that was trying to turn in front of her on Texas 71.

“If I had been going 55 mph, he probably would be gone,” Winburne said. “And even though it wouldn't be my fault, it would be very hard to live with.”

The city is working to make roads safer by requesting the Texas Department of Transportation perform a traffic study and possibly reduce the speed limit to 50 mph on state-owned roads in the city limits.

The speed limit on Texas 71 heading west into Bee Cave is set at 50 mph and then increases to 55 mph just past RM 620 and stays that way to the edge of the city limits. RM 620 is also 55 mph from Texas 71 to the edge of the city limits, city officials said.

“We have more density, and it's going to get worse,” Winburne said. “I feel like this would be a proactive thing to do.”

Approximately 70% of Bee Cave’s public highway wrecks occur on Texas 71 within the city limits, with most occurring at the intersections with 620, Bee Cave Road and Hamilton Pool Road, Bee Cave Police Chief Gary Miller said.

More than 200 crashes have occurred in Bee Cave each year going back to 2013. Of the 268 total wrecks in 2018, approximately 185 occurred on Texas 71. In the past three years, 8,175 speeding citations and warnings have also been issued on Texas 71, including 2,926 last year, according to city data.

In March, the city considered a resolution asking TxDOT to perform a traffic study and potentially lower the speed limit to a maximum speed of 50 mph on all state-owned roads, including Texas 71, RM 620, Bee Cave Road and Hamilton Pool Road. But the resolution did not garner support from council members who expressed concern over the city’s inability to control what the speed would be.

The city approved a resolution Tuesday requesting TxDOT perform a traffic study in the area but amended the request to lower the speed limit to 50 mph exactly.

Miller said this resolution will hopefully help determine the proper speed limit for the area. With just a 5 mph difference, drivers can stop about 60 feet shorter, he said.

“It is normal in most cities in Texas, when you enter a city on a state highway, the speed limit is reduced,” Miller said. “And until the speed limit was recently lowered on 71 west of Bee Cave city limits, that was true here.”

However, some council members still felt this was an unnecessary change, saying the decision involves emotion and adversely affects drivers obedience of the laws of the road.

“One, I think basing decisions on feelings is a very poor practice,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bill Goodwin. “Two, the TxDOT manual regarding the establishment of speed zones is not only lengthy and involved, but was developed using science. I’m uncomfortable substituting our judgement for that of highway scientists.”

He added that the TxDOT manual also states that posting speed limits more than 5 mph below the 85th percentile speed does not reduce crashes and has an adverse effect on driving compliance.

The resolution passed 3-2 with Goodwin and council member Jon Cobb in opposition.

Mayor Monty Parker said while pleased that the city was finally able to pass the resolution requesting TxDOT to consider lowering the speed limit to 50 mph within the city limits, he continues to wonder why it seems to be such a controversial topic.

“When Chief Miller states that this proposed reduction could create 60 additional feet of reaction time for drivers, I have to believe that most would assume it may also result in fewer accidents and lower the odds of serious injury from accidents,” Parker said “But I’ll focus on the positive: The measure passed.”