8 p.m. update: Austinites should prepare for another heat advisory Friday afternoon, which will take effect from noon to 7 p.m.

The heat index values could rise to 112 degrees, which was roughly the same sort of heat that Austin experienced Thursday afternoon.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the National Weather Service said. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Those who must be outside should take extra precautions — drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, know the signs of heat exhaustion, and, if possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or early evening.

Earlier: Thursday forecast for Austin: A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for the Austin metro area and along the Interstate 35 corridor, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issue a heat advisory when they think extreme temperatures and high humidity will combine to increase the possibility of heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They recommend that you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun during such periods.

Affected counties include Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell, as well as neighboring Burnet, Fayette and Lee counties and those in the San Antonio metro area.

On days like this, it's the heat index that's worse than the temperature. A heat index value more accurately describes how hot it feels to your body because the measurement factors in relative humidity with the air temperature. The weather can feel hotter than what the thermometer shows because high humidity makes it harder for your sweat to evaporate, which is how your skin cools on a hot day.

Although Austin's air temperature may not actually break 100 degrees, forecasters say heat index values could soar to as high as 113 amid elevated humidity levels brought on by sticky south winds of 10 to 15 mph. Clouds at night will help keep temperatures above 77 degrees.

Friday's forecast looks similar, as humidity combines with a high near 97 degrees to generate heat index values as high as 107. Balmy south winds of 10 to 15 mph could include gusts as high as 20 mph. Enjoy a warm, breezy Friday evening, though, with temperatures 78 degrees or higher.

But all that humidity is leading to a return of rain chances this weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 94. South winds around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 94. South wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

