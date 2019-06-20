With an 11-building complex approved for a 6-acre tract at 3503 Wild Cherry Drive, Lakeway City Council paved the way Monday for the expansion of the city’s medical area.

The property is adjacent to the Baylor Scott & White Lakeway hospital, and council members unanimously approved a special use permit to allow medical uses within its current C-1, office/retail, zoning category. Local ordinances require a special use permit on a site if a medical use is located less than 300 feet from a residential area or school.

A site development plan for 11 office buildings — Cherry Peak Office Park — was originally approved by the city in March of 2017, and a building permit issued in January. The office buildings are currently under construction, Building and Development Services Director Charlotte Hodges said.

Todd Fletcher, a partner in the project’s development firm Cherry Peak Ltd., provided a letter stating many of the buildings are under contract, with the first user being an ophthalmologist who currently has a Lakeway office. The permit is needed because other potential medical uses can fit into the overall project including doctors, dentists, physical rehabilitation offices and veterinarians, he said.

Hodges responded to council’s concerns that a veterinary clinic would be allowed in the project “but not outside kennels” or outside structures without another approved special use permit.

Mayor Sandy Cox questioned what type of rehabilitation facilities could be anticipated by the complex, with Hodges confirming a physical rehabilitation facility is the type of rehabilitation project intended by the ordinance. She said a separate permit would be needed for other types of rehabilitation facilities. City code counts convalescent homes, assisted-living residences and addiction rehabilitation facilities among the type of projects requiring an additional permit.

Also at the meeting:

• The council tabled to its meeting next week a replat of a waterfront 5.78-acre tract in Lakeway Highlands that was intended to accurately match the platting document with the lot lines of the site’s development on Casasanta Trail. The project includes an already-constructed tram and marina. Resident David Cummings questioned whether this tract could become the Rough Hollow waterfront park allegedly promised by the same developers but never created, asking the city’s permit department to cease the replatting and permitting of this section’s waterfront homes. Led by council member Gretchen Vance, the council considered that the tram and marina may not have been included in the original approved plans of the planned unit development, with the marina permitted by the Lower Colorado River Authority but not the city as required by local code. The developer was not present at the meeting and, with council member Steve Smith not in approval, the measure was delayed by a 5-1 vote.

• Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation and Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization provided updates to the area’s RM 620 plan that improves the roadway from Hudson Bend Road to Texas 71 by modifying the four-lane rural roadway into a six-lane divided route, with the project’s expected start date of late 2022. TxDOT is funding the project, and Lakeway is contributing $5 million, funds that Mayor Sandy Cox said would be put to a bond vote by the city’s residents.

• Council reviewed the administrative approval of a final plat for an independent senior living community on just over 9 acres at 5201 Bee Creek Road at Texas 71 in the Serene Hills subdivision. The Revel-Lakeway project will include 164 independent living units and access to the property will be off Bee Creek Road.

• Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford reported the perimeter fence at the new police facility has been modified to remove spikes at the top that City Council banned from use in early-2019 for safety concerns. Although the police fence was grandfathered and exempt from the recent ruling, the spikes were removed June 1 with the contributions of the Lakeway Police Foundation and resident Tom Kilgore.

• The council recognized the Lake Travis Lions Club, Jonathan White Construction and the Lakeway Police Foundation for contributing almost $23,000 of materials and labor to improve the department’s outdated and tattered animal shelter.

• The council recognized the efforts of the Lakeway Police Foundation and H-E-B for contributing heart healthy meals to the department’s staff three times a week since June 2018. The cost of this program has been $1,518 monthly and the Foundation contributed $16,435 toward its success. Council unanimously approved the program’s extension.

• City Manager Steve Jones said reflectors have been added the edge of a curved section of Serene Hills Drive to make the roadway safer in wet or inclement weather.