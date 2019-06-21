SOUTH AUSTIN

Pleasant Hill library

to close for renovations

The Austin Public Library Pleasant Hill Branch, 211 E. William Cannon Drive, will close beginning at 6 p.m. Friday for roof replacement; new heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment installation; asbestos abatement on the roof; and other general refurbishments.

The project is scheduled to take about four months. During the closure, library customers can receive full services at other branch locations.

For more information: 512-974-7400, library.austintexas.gov.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Teen heart screenings

offered for free Saturday

Championship Hearts Foundation will offer a free heart screening for students ages 14-18 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Austin Regional Clinic Wilson Parke, Suite 150, 11714 Wilson Parke Ave.

Parents are encouraged to accompany students during the tests. Online registration is required and is open at champhearts.org. Students must have a signed parental waiver to receive the heart screening. The waiver will be available at the event and is also available to print from the preregistration website. Check-in will take place in the main lobby, and free parking will be available in the front parking lot.

Volunteer cardiologists from Children’s Cardiology Associates, an affiliate of Pediatrix Cardiology; Seton Heart Institute; and Texas Children’s Hospital Specialty Care Austin will provide medical support. Attendees will receive immediate results.

Community volunteers will help with check-in, escorting and check-out tasks at the heart screening. Adult and high school students interested in volunteering Saturday can sign up online at champhearts.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Learn to safely ride

a scooter on Saturday

City Council Member Kathie Tovo will host a scooter safety summit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Electric Drive, 111 Sandra Muraida Way.

The event is free, though some ride fees may apply per scooter company policy. Scooter rides will be available to adults ages 18 and older, and helmets are encouraged. Tacos and coffee will be provided.

For more information: facebook.com/atxtransportation.

EAST AUSTIN

Akwasi Evans' legacy

to be honored Sunday

“A Tribute to Akwasi Evans: Speaking Truth to Power,” will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Kenny Dorham’s Backyard on East 11th Street.

Community leaders, poets, city officials, artists and musicians will honor the legacy of Evans, an activist and publisher who died in April at the age of 70. He was the founder of Nokoa The Observer, which he described as a “political progressive newspaper with an Afro-centric perspective.”

The tribute, co-produced by the South Austin Museum of Popular Culture, Diverse Arts and Six Square, will feature an evening of art, music and poetry in Evans’ honor. A pop-up exhibit will highlight photos of Evans throughout the years by photographer Alan Pogue, as well as feature excerpts of Evans’ writing. The evening will also include spoken word performances along with soul and jazz music by Harold McMillan.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

presentation on UFOs

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a presentation title “Forensic Analysis of a UFO Encounter” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Robert Powell will present an analysis of Navy Carrier Strike Group Eleven's 2004 encounter with an anomalous aerial vehicle. Powell is the former director of research at the Mutual UFO Network and serves on the board for the Scientific Coalition for Ufology.

ROUND ROCK

Williamson Museum hosts

Midsommar festival Saturday

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, at 8 Chisholm Trail, will host a Midsommar festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will celebrate the summer season and Swedish heritage of Williamson County. Attendees can make flower crowns and dance around the Midsommar pole.

Attendance is free.

ELGIN

Get info Saturday on

Master Gardener class

A Bastrop County Master Gardener training class information session will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Elgin Public Library, 404 N. Main St.

The session will include information on the Bastrop County Master Gardener Association and the fall 2019 Master Gardener Training Class that starts Aug. 3. Applications will be available at the session. The deadline to sign up for the class is July 20.

For more information: elginpubliclibrary.org.

