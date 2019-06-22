Saturday will be another hot one in Austin, with the heat index expected to reach 103 and chances for showers after 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service said some thunderstorms expected in the late afternoon into the night could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. The threat of strong storms continues every day this week through Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a high Saturday of 93 degrees, but with relative humidity it will feel like it's in the triple digits, they say. That means more muggy conditions for Central Texas. Skies will remain cloudy all day, with gusty winds blowing in from the south at around 10 to 15 mph. Some gusts could be as high as 20 mph, meteorologists say.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist from the afternoon until 1 a.m., then isolated showers are expected after that, the weather service says. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low around 78, with continued strong winds moving in from the south and southeast.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, when it again will be hot and humid with slight rain chances through the day and night, meteorologists say. Forecasters are calling for showers every day for the rest of the week.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 30 percent at night, under mostly cloudy skies. High of 92 with a heat index around 103 and low of 76 at night with more gusty winds.

Monday: 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 30 percent at night, under mostly cloudy skies. High of 91 and low around 73 with gusty winds.

Tuesday: 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 20 percent at night; partly sunny becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 91 and low around 73.