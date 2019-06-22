Sherman Police said a man was arrested for assault after he stabbed his girlfriend with a butter knife Tuesday night.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Contemporary Street shortly after 7 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the 19-year-old victim who had visible injuries.

“She reported that she was pushed into a door, causing minor injuries to her face and neck,” Mullen said. “She was also later cut or stabbed in the arm with a butter knife.”

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with family violence aggravated assault. It was unclear whether the woman required medical treatment for her injuries.

“Family violence is not acceptable in any way and it should not be tolerated,” Mullen said. “If you or somebody you know is in an abusive relationship where violence is occurring, there are resources out there to help you get away from that situation.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at DSmith@HeraldDemocrat.com.