Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left two lanes will be closed in both directions between U.S. 290 and Hermitage Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound right two lanes will be closed between Hermitage and Huntland Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane will be closed on the northbound frontage road between Boggy Creek Drive and William Cannon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane will be closed on the northbound frontage road between the William Cannon exit and Boggy Creek from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Huntland and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; detour at Huntland to Middle Fiskville Road. The southbound lanes will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; traffic will exit at Woodland Avenue (Exit 232B) and follow the frontage road to the next ramp. The northbound lanes will be closed under Oltorf from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday; traffic will exit at Oltorf (Exit 232A) and follow the frontage road to the next ramp. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through July 12.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits 199 (Posey Road) and 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and may be reduced to one lane. Reduced to one southbound left lane between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Lakeway Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and nonconsecutive ramps will be closed as needed. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions as needed between Bell County and Travis County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; work is at intersections and rolling closures as needed. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Gattis School Road and McNeil Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one lane on the northbound frontage road between Rubio Avenue and RM 620 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating southbound lanes closed between Hill Road in Bell County and FM 487 in Jarrell from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and ramps will be closed as needed. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop, and only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

U.S. 79: The left lane will be closed in both directions between Main Street and Exchange Boulevard in Hutto from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic reduced to one lane.

U.S. 183: Alternating closures of the turnarounds in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The bypass lanes in both directions will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will be reduced to one lane on the frontage road and turnarounds at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will also be closed. Reduced to one southbound lane between Cameron Road and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and the entrance ramps near Cameron and Manor roads will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The southbound entrance ramp before Manor will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; follow the frontage road to the next ramp. The left lane on the frontage roads will be closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reduced to one northbound lane between MLK and Purple Sage Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in each direction over Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Alternating full closures in both directions between Manor/Springdale and Loyola Lane from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; traffic will detour to the frontage roads.

Texas 71: The eastbound right lane will be closed approaching Bee Creek Road from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound left lane will be closed for ¾-mile approaching Navarro Creek Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; the crossover near Navarro Creek will also be closed. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 80: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Cheatham Street and Charles Austin Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Texas 130: Alternating northbound closures across Elm Creek and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating southbound closures between FM 973 and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

RM 12: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between Cypress Creek and Blanco River from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Opossum Creek from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and some Saturdays.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1460: Reduced to one southbound lane approaching Teravista Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating closures in both directions between Texas 29 and U.S. 79 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2243 (Leander Road): Alternating lane closures between Weir Ranch Road and Norwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work is at intersections and rolling closures as needed.

RM 2222 (Koenig Lane): Various westbound closures between Grover and Woodrow avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays starting Monday through July 14.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating rolling closures between Chisholm Trail and N. Mays Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Blue Bluff Road: Alternating closures under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave Road and Eanes School Road until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through July 29. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 28. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Manor/Springdale Road: Various closures in both directions under U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

River Place Boulevard: The northbound right lane will be closed between RM 2222 and 3M Drive from 7 a.m. Monday through July 12.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

Stassney Lane: The eastbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183.