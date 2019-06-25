Earlier this month, Texans were devastated to learn that homegrown fast food chain Whataburger was sold to a Chicago investment firm after existing as a family-owned business since 1950.

A midwest retailer is now making a mockery of Longhorn nation's grief by selling a t-shirt that calls Whataburger 'Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain! (As of June 2019)'.

The white screen-printed t-shirt retails for $23. Related products on the site include a koozie that reads 'Sex, Drugs, & Deep Dish,' a sticker that says 'Friends Don't Let Friends Put Ketchup On Hotdogs!,' a t-shirt with the words 'Some People Make Good Decisions, Other People Put Ketchup On Hot Dogs,' as well as a pair of socks that say 'Smile, You're In Chicago.'

