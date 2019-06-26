Amarillo city officials will wait a couple of weeks before deciding the fate of an ordinance revising the Charles E. Warford Activity Center fee structure. After a nearly one hour discussion regarding the agenda item during Tuesday's Amarillo City Council meeting, members voted 5-0, via a motion by Council member Freda Powell, to table Ordinance 7793 for two weeks upon receipt of community engagement findings and Warford Activity Center overall financial data.

Per the ordinance, the following fees will remain the same:

Day Pass

Youth - $3

Adult - $5

Senior - $3

Monthly Membership

Youth - $15

Adult - $20

Senior - $15

Family - $60

Annual Membership

Youth - $150

Adult - $200

Senior - $150

Family - $600

Additional Child

Monthly - $5

Annually - $20

Meanwhile, the after school activity program monthly fees would be as follows:

Member (current $20) - revision - $170

Non-member (current $30) - revision - $190

Qualified reduced fee members (free or reduced lunch) - $70

Qualified reduced fee (free or reduced lunch) for non-members - $90

Program registration fee (non-renewable) - $25 / per family after enrolled

Late fee - after 6 p.m. (per occurrence) - $15

Replacement ID card - $10

"As we looked at the pricing for the after school programming, we looked at comparable programs, cost recovery for the after school program and then we've got our facility costs and staffing, which are fixed items," Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba said, noting the after school program effort operates Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. "With this program, what we're going to be doing is setting capacity at 52 participants, based upon the Fire Marshal and the occupancy limits of those rooms. We provide a light snack, gym time, an outdoor program, arts and crafts, movie days, sports camps and homework assistance."

Kashuba said 56 percent of the memberships come from the 79017 zip code, which is where the Warford Activity Center is located while 60 percent of the after school program participants are from outside of the 79107 zip code.

"The reason for that is Carver (Early Childhood Academy) is a magnet school, so it's drawing students and participants from throughout the community, as opposed to just 79107," he said, adding the estimated cost to the city to operated the program is $80,000 and the revenue from last year's operation was $13,000. "We're really drawing students from all over the community because Carver is a magnet site. We are proposing three scholarships that would cover individuals who have significant need. We will be looking at the HUD document that shows low, very low and extremely low and assigning those scholarships on (financial) need."

Last year the city's after school program cost recovery was 16 percent, per Kashuba, who said the numbers proposed in the ordinance reflect 100 percent cost recovery. The city's annual Warford Activity Center operating cost is just over $500,000 per Kashuba while the revised revenue is $65,859.

"This facility costs us," Council member Elaine Hays said. "It costs us quite a bit. So we added a program that increased our loss. I could see if we are doing programs to try and reduce the margin of loss, but we actually increased it. Do we need to be in this business? If we are providing the service, I don't think it needs to be at a major loss."

Hayes said she proposes either a mid-semester or beginning of the year change to allow families notice in the wake on no public engagement on the fee revisions. Meanwhile, City Manager Jared Miller said the after school program is a tool to expose people to the Warford Activity Center.

"We are not taking on a huge chunk of the overall demand," City Manager Jared Miller said. "We wanted to get more people in the door experiencing the Warford. One of the reasons for that, when kids are going to a facility, parents are coming to drop them off and pick them up. There is a higher probability they're going to want to learn more about what's going on there and take advantage of the resources. There is value there and should increase the overall membership."

Amarillo resident Jerri Glover addressed the ordinance fee proposal during Tuesday's public comments.

"It's criminal and I'm going to call it what it is," she said. "People who perpetrate criminal acts are criminals. Plain and simple. An over 700 percent increase for non-members and over 500 percent increase for members is unjustifiable. How do you expect the working families of that community that utilize the Warford after care program to afford that. And please don't tell me it's what other services in town are charging. We are not in the market to match other people's rates. We are in the market to care for our children."