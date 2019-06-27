NORTH AUSTIN

Safety, mobility work

finished at I-35, Braker

Austin Transportation has completed construction of safety and mobility improvements at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Braker Lane. The project was designed to improve safety for all road users by reducing left-turn vehicle conflicts and enhancing pedestrian connectivity.

Improvements include a new raised median on Braker Lane, west of the I-35 southbound frontage road, to manage turn movements adjacent to the intersection as well as an extended storage lane for vehicles turning left to the northbound frontage road.

New pedestrian infrastructure includes high-visibility crosswalks, new sidewalks to fill gaps and reconstructed curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This project is the fifth 2016 Mobility Bond-funded Intersection Safety/Vision Zero project to complete construction. The 2016 Mobility Bond dedicates $15 million to fatality reduction strategies for projects listed on the Top Crash Location Intersection Priorities Improvement List. Construction of project improvements at Slaughter Lane/South First Street is expected to be completed this summer.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Energy to host

activities at Central Library

Austin Energy will host activities from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor near Special Collections at the Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

The event will feature the unveiling of a window mural depicting Austin Energy’s history and a mural describing how a substation works, overlooking the Seaholm Substation, which serves downtown Austin; energy-themed story time with Todd Campbell, who works in Austin Energy substations; and family-friendly energy demonstrations and giveaways.

EAST AUSTIN

Drug-Free Coalition hosts

'Spider-Verse' screening

The Austin Metro Drug-Free Coalition Media Project will host a free screening of “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse” from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

The community event is meant to provide a safe environment for family entertainment and promote different ways youths can avoid the potential use of drugs and alcohol.

The screening will include an introduction to the Media Project team and cause; and a presentation of its drug-free PSA, a brief discussion of the current drug being addressed, time for a suggested donation and closing photographs.

EAST AUSTIN

‘Mulan’ shown Friday

at Community First

Mobile Loaves and Fishes and Do512 Family will host a free screening of “Mulan” from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Community First Village Amphitheater, 9301 Hog Eye Road.

The movie, rated G, is 128 minutes long. The movie will begin at full dark, usually around an hour after the event start time.

Burgers, french fries, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase; credit cards only. Suggested donations of $5 will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to dress in weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes and to bring bug spray. Dogs are welcome if on a leash.

SMITHVILLE

Council workshop set

for 4 p.m. Thursday

The city of Smithville City Council will hold a workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 317 Main St.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss roles and responsibilities, issues, current projects and future plans.

BUDA

Spa donates

$7,770 to library

Buda-based Sweet Nails and Spa has donated $7,770 to the Buda Public Library.

In 2018, Sweet Nails and Spa pledged to contribute $1 of every procedure from June 21, 2018, through June 21, 2019. Owner Anthonio Quach approached Buda Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director J. R. Gonzales for guidance on how to give back to the community, and Gonzales suggested Sweet Nails support the library through the Friends of the Buda Library.

Quach will develop a new project in the coming year to help the Hays Food Bank.

