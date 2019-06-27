Three schools in the Canyon Independent School District recently received Texas Honor Roll designation from the Educational Results Partnership (ERP). Canyon Junior High, Reeves-Hinger Elementary and the Youth Center of the High Plains were all chosen after the ERP analyzed data from public schools around the state.

According to a news release, the honor roll designation from the ERP recognizes public elementary, middle and high schools which demonstrate high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time and reduction in achievement gaps.

Cameron Rosser, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Canyon ISD, said all three of these campuses are top notch and deserve to be honored this way. These campuses were honored because of their unique way of helping students learn.

The Youth Center of the High Plains gives students who are incarcerated the opportunity to continue their learning within the school district, even though it is an alternate setting, Rosser said.

“They do an amazing job out there because, as you can imagine, getting students from all grade levels, students from all walks of life that are at different points of learning throughout the school year (is difficult),” Rosser said. “They have to come and figure that out and ensure they are giving their students the best chance to be successful.”

Rosser said Reeve-Singer Elementary was honored because of its plan to provide quality instruction for their students.

“They have a plan for intervening when students aren’t getting it,” Rosser said. “They give the students all the time and support that they need.”

When Kirk Kear, principal of Canyon Junior High, found out about this honor, he said he had a huge smile on his face. Because it has been a number of years since the campus has received an honor like this, this honor validates the work that is being done by the teachers and the effort the students put forth.

Kear said the school developed a campus-wide intervention system after traveling to Wylie Independent School District in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Canyon Junior High based their system on what Wylie was doing in their district.

“We saw someone else do it and we made it work for us,” Kear said. “As far as the data is concerned, it proves that what we are doing is helping kids.”

Rosser said Canyon Junior High does a great job in filling the achievement gap for its students, ensuring that every student is progressing.

But even with the honor, Kear said he hopes to continue closing those achievement gaps, because they are not complete of where they want to be as a school.

Kear said he is looking forward to getting back together with teachers in August to celebrate this honor as well as the new renovations to the school. This honor shows the drive the teachers have to help the students succeed.

“It just helps drive our passion,” Kear said. “In what we do, Mondays are awesome, and Fridays are bad. We come to work with passion to help kids and be a part of kids’ lives. We are not working for the weekend, we are working for Mondays, if you will. (This honor) just makes it all the more better.”

Rosser said the district’s goal is for all campuses is to strive to be honored for their achievements.

“We want all of our campuses to be recognized this way,” Rosser said. “It sets that expectation. It raises that standard.”