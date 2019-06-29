The doors to the Oval Office were opened for Lubbockites this week as President George W. Bush's Chief Photographer Eric Draper showed exclusive photos and shared his stories at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at Texas Tech.

Draper was Bush's photographer for the entire time he was president and saw Bush in every role imaginable - as Commander-in-Chief, a father, a husband and even a dog owner. Draper shared stories from his unique experience at the event, hosted Monday by the West Texas Photographers, to give them the full picture.

"Having the opportunity to give a complete view of my eight years in the White House is a unique opportunity," said Draper. "The whole process was fascinating. Traveling around the country during campaigns, I traveled to 70 countries with President Bush, it was an incredible experience to witness that and it makes me humble because this country is truly great."

Draper was also with President Bush during the most critical time in his presidency - when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred. Bush found out about the attacks while visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, and Draper learned about it as Bush did.

"We knew about the first plane, which we all thought was an accident," Draper recalled. "Unfortunately, we learned about the second plane and knew that America was under attack. It was a nightmare that day in terms of how bad it got with the Pentagon getting hit and Flight 93 still airborne, it was all happening at the same time."

While he wants to offer a complete view of Bush's presidency, Draper doesn't want to share his stories to change people's opinions of the former president.

"I hope people can understand my point-of-view as an eyewitness and literally having a front-row seat to history," said Draper. "Hopefully they can understand and have a little more depth of what actually happened by someone who was there the entire time. I'm not looking to change anyone's mind politically; I was there for history."

Eventually, Draper was named Special Assistant to the President before their time at the White House was finished. The full story is one Draper always intended to tell and has through his book, "Front Row Seat," that has 150 of Draper's photos from his time with Bush.

"I wanted to finish the story of being with the president for the first time he walked through the Oval Office doors to being there eight years later walking out the same door, I wanted to be there for the whole story," said Draper.

Draper's book "Front Row Seat" is available on Amazon and his website, www.ericdraperphotography.com.