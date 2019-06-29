A man was critically injured early Saturday after crashing a motorcycle into a fixed object, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 3:55 a.m. in the 10600 block of Topperwein Drive, which is near Metric Boulevard and Kramer Lane in North Austin, authorities said.

The driver, a man estimated to be in his 40s, was reportedly unconscious when medics arrived. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries that could be life-threatening, officials said.