Independence Day is the American holiday when families come together, have a cookout and conclude the night with captivating fireworks.

And Stephenville is once again full of events the whole family will enjoy.

Although the popular BBQ, Bands and Bottle Rockets on the Bosque was canceled this year, there will still be plenty of fun to go around.

The annual parade begins at 9 a.m. at the south entrance of Stephenville City Park near Splashville and will head north on Graham, west on Washington and end at Harbin.

Other scheduled events include:

11 a.m. -6 p.m. - Splashville will be open with $3 admission and free face painting. The first 75 people that walk through the gate will receive a door prize.

3 p.m. - Lawn Mower Races will be located in the grass field between the Birdsong Amphitheater parking lot and the Bosque River. Registration and admission are free. A trophy presentation will immediately follow the races and a grudge match will take place after trophy awards.

3-8 p.m. - The All-American Fourth of July will be at City Park. Activities will include a tailgate cook-off, washer tournament, food trucks and more.

8-10 p.m. - The Texstar Ford Summer Concert will kick off with Larry Joe Taylor and Davin James at Birdsong Amphitheater.

10 p.m. - Fantastic Fireworks will be set off from a field in City Park and can be viewed from miles around.

“We’re kind of doing what we’re calling an ‘An All-American Fourth of July,’” said Jennifer Basham, parks and leisure services director. “We’re just really trying to celebrate families and what July 4th means and so when we were trying to think of a way to make this really clean and fun, we thought, ‘What do people like to do on July 4th?’ They love to hang out with their families, play washers, tailgate, be outside, so we really just themed our entire event around that.”