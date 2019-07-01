Monday forecast for Austin: Happy July! Happy Monday! The start of the week will kick off with partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of rain that will last until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will reach a high near 89 degrees during the day, and will stay above 71 degrees at night. Skies will become mostly cloudy at night, forecasters said.

Rain chances will increase over the next two days, before dropping back down to 20% on the Fourth of July, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly before 8 p.m., and a low around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 87. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 74.

Fourth of July: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 74. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94.