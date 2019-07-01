Texas gas prices have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.42/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.27/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.02/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71/g today. The national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.53/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

San Antonio- $2.32/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

Austin- $2.37/g, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.31/g.

"For the first time in nearly two months, the nation's average price of gasoline has seen a weekly increase. Of course, most motorists suspected prices would rise ahead of July 4, but it's not the holiday that should be pointed at. Motorists can blame escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran for higher oil prices, declining inventories and even a potential U.S./China trade deal," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gas prices this July 4 are nearly guaranteed to be slightly under last year's level, we will continue to close that gap as prices are likely to continue rising, especially as several states slapped those traveling for the holiday with higher gasoline taxes just hours ago. The second half of the summer may end up being pricier than the first half, especially if the U.S. and China can get basically any trade deal in place and/or tensions continue to remain high between the U.S. and Iran. And not to forget hurricane season's peak in the second half, it may get ugly at the pump."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.