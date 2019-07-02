TRAVIS COUNTY

Public comment accepted

on block grant, action plans

Travis County is accepting public comment on the Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan and the action plan for program year 2019.

Over the next five years, Travis County is eligible to receive an estimated $5,821,205 in CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to benefit Travis County low- to moderate-income residents who live in the unincorporated areas of the county or the villages of Webberville and San Leanna. A five-year consolidated plan has been drafted to identify the community needs and strategic direction to guide the use of funds. The action plan for program year 2019, Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, has been drafted detailing how the funds will be spent. Travis County will receive $1,164,240 in program year 2019.

Comments will be accepted for 30 days beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Beginning Wednesday, drafts of the proposed documents and related summaries will be available for download on the Travis County CDBG webpage at traviscountytx.gov/cdbg or available for review at any of the seven Travis County Community Centers. The public can provide comments by attending a public hearing at 9 a.m. July 9 at Travis County Commissioners Courtroom, 700 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin.

The public can mail their comments to CDBG Program, Travis County, HHS, P.O. Box 1748, Austin, TX 78767 or email them to cdbg@traviscountytx.gov.

CEDAR PARK

City parks, pools

open on July 4th

Cedar Park city offices; the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.; and the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day.

Public parks and pools will be open. City offices, the library and the recreation center will reopen for regular scheduled business hours Friday.

Trash and recycling pickup will remain on schedule for the week, including Thursday. If Thursdays are a resident’s regular scheduled pickup day, they are asked to set out trash and/or recycling totes as usual.

PFLUGERVILLE

City offices close Thursday;

pools open with holiday hours

Pflugerville city offices; Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services, 1600 Waterbrook Drive; the Pflugerville Library, 1008 Pfluger St. W.; and the Pflugerville Recreation Center, 400 Immanuel Road will be closed Thursday.

City pools will be open for special holiday hours. For pool schedules, visit pflugervilletx.gov/pools.

Trash pickup will not be affected. For emergencies when the city is closed, residents should call 911 or the citizen communications hotline for non-emergencies at 512-990-6700.

BUDA

Red, White and Buda

takes place Thursday

The annual Red, White and Buda celebration is scheduled for Thursday.

The celebration’s Patriotic Parade on Main Street will begin at 8:30 a.m. near Old City Hall at Main and Houston streets. Awards will be given to the best decorated bikes. No motorized vehicles will be allowed during the parade. After the parade, attendees can participate in free activities at the Buda Greenbelt, 319 Main St.

Food, entertainment and a fireworks show will run from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buda Sportsplex, 310 Buda Sportsplex Drive. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

WIMBERLEY

Independence Day Rodeo

runs Thursday to Saturday

Wimberley’s 74th annual Independence Day Rodeo, sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441, will run Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Park.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Events will include bull riding, tie-down calf roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, women’s breakaway roping and women’s barrel racing. A free fireworks display will take place nightly, weather permitting. Food and other vendors will be on the grounds, and beer will be sold, cash only, at the rodeo.

Veterans Park is on Jacobs Well Road. Attendees should follow the “Rodeo/Veterans Park” sign at the intersection of Jacobs Well Road and RR 12, around three miles north of Wimberley and 11 miles south of Dripping Springs.

Tickets cost $12 per person and $7 for children ages 12 and younger. General admission parking $5 per vehicle at the gate. Proceeds benefit Post 6441 programs and activities.

For more information: texasvfw.net/vfw-rodeo.

