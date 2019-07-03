Officials with Lubbock area public safety agencies and the American Red Cross urged the community to have a safe and fun July 4th holiday, offering several important safety reminders for outdoor activities.

FIREWORKS

With no burn ban in place in Lubbock County, fireworks sales have been legal and will be through Thursday. However, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue officials reminded residents that it's still illegal to use those fireworks - or possess them - within city limits.

"The number of people and the close proximity of structures makes it hazardous to people and property," reads a statement from LFR. "Please respect your neighbors and your community and don't set off fireworks in the city limits and let's all work to keep Lubbock safe"

Those who do set off fireworks in the city limits can be fined up to $1,000.

"If you want to see fireworks, LFR encourages you to attend the Fourth on Broadway fireworks show at Mackenzie Park," reads the statement.

For those who use fireworks in the county, officials urged residents to review a list of fireworks safety tips through the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website, which include such reminders as:

- Not allowing young children to play with or ignite fireworks

- Keeping a water hose or bucket of water available while using fireworks

- And never carrying fireworks in a pocket or shooting them off in metal or glass containers

BARBECUE SAFETY

Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs. Don’t leave food out in the sun for prolonged periods.

Wash your hands before and during food preparation.

If you are going to cook on a grill:

Always supervise the grill when in use.

Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Never grill indoors — not in a house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Keep children and pets away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open and away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Use long-handled tools made for cooking on the grill.

HEAT SAFETY

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle as the inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Dark colors absorb the sun’s rays.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Postpone outdoor games, activities and strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat and take frequent breaks when working outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

WATER SAFETY

Children and adults should learn to swim so, at a minimum, they achieve the basic water competency skills including, being able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, find an exit, swim a distance and get out of the water safely.

Prevent unsupervised access to water.

A person who is drowning has a better chance of survival if these steps are followed:

Rescue and remove the person from water without putting yourself in danger;

Call 9-1-1;

Begin rescue breathing and CPR; and

Use an AED, if available, and transfer care to advanced life support.

Go to www.redcross.org/watersafety for water safety courses, tips and resources.