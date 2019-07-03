Travis County is anticipating significant belt-tightening in the next few years after forecasting a $30 million loss in revenue by 2024 in light of the new tax cap passed this year by the Legislature.

Under Senate Bill 2 approved by lawmakers this session, Texas cities, counties and other taxing entities are now required to receive voter approval before levying taxes that would result in collections 3.5% greater than the previous year, not including new property on the appraisal rolls.

Currently, voters can petition to overturn property tax increases that lead to revenue collections greater than 8% over the previous year’s.

Travis County officials had vehemently opposed the change, saying it would hogtie them during difficult economic periods like recessions and force them to make drastic cuts in services. However, state lawmakers said the lowered cap was critical to ease the property tax burden on homeowners and businesses.

With the limit now in place, Travis County leaders are anticipating slower revenue growth in the coming years, which likely means serious discussions about staffing, programs and services.

"There’s not a lot of fat in Travis County government," Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said at Tuesday's Commissioner's Court meeting. "So when we get hit with … an artificial tax limit imposed by the Texas Legislature there is not a whole lot more we can squeeze out. When you don’t have a lot you can squeeze out of the system, you have to really get disciplined about the want-to-haves versus the need-to-haves."

Travis County's budget has grown by about 5.15% each year over the last 10 years. However, in light of the new tax cap, county officials say the budget in future years will need to grow by no more than 4.1% to stay at or below the 3.5% tax cap. Because of this, the county expects to have $30 million less in 2024 than it would have had at the current growth rate.

"We are never going to have a deficit," County Budget Director Travis Gatlin said Tuesday. "But what the county budget will look like four years from now will be significantly smaller than it would have based on our historical growth."

Eckhardt told the American-Statesman the smaller revenue growth won't lead to cuts in services, per se, but will hamper the county's ability to expand services or fund new programs that residents want.

"We will still be making progress, it’s just a whole lot slower than the community is demanding," she said.

She said the county also might have to stop putting money toward things like state transportation projects and public safety for other municipalities and unincorporated areas. Funding things like a new public defender's office, which require significant startup money, also will be tricky and will require new, innovative ideas.

"We will figure out a way," Eckhardt said.

On Tuesday, the county authorized sending a letter to all department heads and elected officials warning them of the anticipated reduction in revenue and preparing them for budget talks that could end in eliminating open staff positions.

"No single strategy will be sufficient to balance the budget each year given the pressing demands for county services," the letter said. "Instead, Travis County will be required to navigate this new revenue landscape with greater emphasis on core mandated services, non-property tax revenue, data-driven decisions and to continue to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of county programs."

The county this year is holding limited budget hearings, and all issues discussed will require sponsorship by two members of the Commissioner's Court, as a way to hone in on the more important items among the 350 budget requests submitted.

"This is not the year to go on a spending spree," Eckhardt said.

The county is also working on a way to assess its 80 vacant staff positions, to evaluate whether it is necessary to fill them.

"If there isn’t a compelling reason to keep that position, we will be sweeping that position for the next budget cycle," Eckhardt said. "There will be fewer positions, but we don’t anticipate layoffs."

County commissioners also voted Tuesday to begin reviewing all contracts for services, including those with private companies and other government entities, to ensure the county is not losing money by performing services like forensic autopsies and emergency response for other municipalities. Eckhardt said some contracts might not be renewed, and the costs for others could go up.

She said she also will support raising the property tax rate in fiscal 2020 by 7.99%, the maximum the county can increase taxes without triggering a possible referendum. The goal is to stockpile some money for the next two to three years to make valuable investments that will save money in the long run, she said.

In the past 30 years, the county has adopted a tax rate at or near the 8% rollback rate only three times, all during major economic recessions. It has, however, adopted a tax rate more than 3.5% above the effective rate in four of the last 10 years, meaning it will have to pinch pennies going forward to stay at that rate.



County officials said they anticipate holding referendums to raise taxes above the 3.5% cap at the same time as bond elections. The bond money would pay for such things as parks and sports complexes, and the tax increase would pay for workers at those ventures. However, employees are an ongoing cost, and it is not clear yet if a higher tax rate would be required each year after that to maintain those positions. Eckhardt said such issues will present a challenge to the county under SB 2.



"We have just been given a blow to the head, and if that’s not enough to wake us up, I don’t know what’s going to have to happen," Commissioner Gerald Daugherty said Tuesday. "We are not going to make it work unless we have a real change of attitude, and, I think, of management."

Eckhardt said the county also will look into more public-private partnerships to better leverage resources, as well as philanthropic donations to help fund other projects.

"At the upper end of our economy, there is tremendous wealth, and we need to be tapping it for the public good," she said.