The Jim Crow laws restricted the rights of African-Americans to use public facilities, schools, to vote, to find decent employment, basically excluding African-Americans from exercising their rights as free citizens of the United States. Substitute African-American with the word unborn. The Supreme Court enacted law that is the absolute equivalent of the Jim Crow Law in 1973. Abortion is a made up law just like Jim Crow. Through some lie about women's rights, the child, the unborn child's right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were removed without benefit of legal counsel. The law was enacted without legal representation and therefore the justices responsible for this should have been prosecuted for taking away an individual's right to counsel as well as murder. You could go so far to say they broke our laws concerning creating a hate crime. The Supreme Court removed citizenship rights as a person (stripped of personhood without legal representation) as if the child would never be a legal citizen of the United States.

Dexter L. Wilson, Amarillo