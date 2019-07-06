TWC West hosts special speaker

TWC West Campus, 7116 82nd St., is hosting a Special Weekend with Jeremiah Johnson on Saturday and Sunday

Johnson is a gifted teacher, prophet, author of multiple books and conference speaker.

Saturday's service begins at 6 p.m. and Sunday's services begin at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., all at the TWC West Campus.

The events are free and open to the public.

Interfaith Dialogue to meet July 11

Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 11, from noon to 1 p.m., in the Aldersgate Conference Room of St. John's United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave.

Ted Reid, Ph.D., will discuss the topic: “Genetics and Biochemistry: What They Teach Us About the Biological Bases of Sexuality.”

Reid is a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center professor and also co-director of its Biotechnology Program. Reid earned his Ph.D. at the University of California.

Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue has been meeting monthly for more than 30 years, with the goal of promoting understanding and mutual respect among persons of all faith perspectives. LID meetings are held each second Thursday and are open to all persons in the Lubbock community.

St. Luke's hosting music camp

St. Luke's Lubbock, 3708 45th St., will be hosting Music Camp: School of Faith July 8-12.

The group will meet 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July 11, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, with a special musical performance at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, with an ice cream social to follow.

Children entering first grade through sixth grade are welcome to attend. A snack will be provided each day. On Friday, due to the extra scheduled hour, lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Dr. Andy Coward, 797-4393, acoward@stlukeslubbock.org

Broadway Church of Christ hosts Creation Care Camp

Broadway Church of Christ, 1924 Broadway, is hosting Creation Care Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 9-11.

Creation Care Camp welcomes children to delight in God as creator, redeemer, and sustainer of all things by immersing them in the wonders of the created world. Through daily devotions, nature study, and play, children learn that all of God’s works are good and that they themselves are beloved creations.

Organizers as that children be dressed in play clothes that can get dirty and that parents provide sunscreen.

Cost is $35 per child and scholarships are available.

Checks can be made payable to Broadway Church of Christ and either give them to Jennifer Porter or mail them to the church building, 1924 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401.

For more information, contact Porter in Family/Children’s ministry office at 763-0464.

Episcopal churches host VBS

Lubbock Episcopal churches will be hosting a summer Bible School July 15-18 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X.

The safari-themed VBS is open to all children ages preschool through fifth grade. Kids will make safari crafts, sing upbeat songs and enjoy snacks while going "wild" for the Kingdom of the Son.

Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. VBS program is from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday night, July 18, there will be a short program followed by a cookie and punch reception.

Registration is available at St. Paul's, St. Stephen's and St. Christopher's Episcopal churches.

For more information, call Renee at 762-2893.

St. John's hosts children's musical

St. John's United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave., will host its annual children's musical, "Life of the Party: The Story of Mary and Martha," at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Music is by Allen Pote and words are by Tom S. Long.

This is a humorous telling of the stories of Mary and Martha in the gospels. Family conflict, making time for Jesus in the midst of hectic lives, and trusting God when things get tough are the themes that are addressed with both lighthearted humor and poignant drama.

Any children interested in participating in the musical can register through the church's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/St.JohnsLubbock

Send church news announcements to newmedia@lubbockonline.com