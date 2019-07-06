As a lifelong resident of Amarillo's North Heights neighborhood, Doshon Johnson is fully apprised of the community's housing challenges. To that end, he has crafted a plan he envisions as being transformational - not only for those residing in the immediate area, but the city as a whole.

Johnson and his wife have formed Urban Heights Development of Amarillo, a 501(c)(3), with one of the overarching goals being construction of a 48-unit housing complex for low to moderate income families.

"We own a few pieces of land in North Heights, including a full city block at 12th and Hayden," he said. "There is no growth in the area and there hasn't been any development, so we decided to find a way to serve some of those housing needs while establishing a base for renewed growth. We view this project as a fresh start for North Heights, as well as Amarillo in general. We feel like this will be a catalyst project that opens a variety of avenues."

The first order of business, Johnson said, has been to put financing in place in the form of $200,000 in personal equity. He noted the City of Amarillo's Community Development department has indicated a willingness to assist once the equity milestone is achieved and a local bank has also demonstrated interest in the endeavor.

"Housing is one of the biggest issues we have (in North Heights)," Johnson said, adding Urban Heights Development of Amarillo hopes to break ground in early- to mid-spring of 2020. "Everything has been a process and we are thankful for the journey, because we know how beneficial the collective end result will be. Our parents and grandparents did not have the business acumen to pass on to our generation, but we want to change that narrative by offering residents financial literacy courses, access to computer labs and parenting classes, among other resources. If you stay at our property, we want you to grow. It's a growth process."

Johnson said the housing initiative would induce business in and around the community.

"Development has to come into place at some point," he said. "The response has been outstanding, and the entire community is waiting to see it happen. It's time. We have had a few refurbishing projects in the area, but this is going to be brand new. And we welcome anyone who has hopes of seeing it come to fruition to reach out to us. We're excited about this new direction."

Johnson said Urban Heights Development of Amarillo can be reached at (806) 420-5070 and via email at doshonjohnsonsr007@gmail.com