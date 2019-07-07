NORTHEAST AUSTIN

City hosts clinic Friday

on driver’s license recovery

A driver’s license recovery clinic will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Austin Rutherford Lane Campus Building 1 Auditorium, 1520 Rutherford Lane.

The purpose of the clinic is to help individuals who have lost their licenses due to Texas Department of Public Safety surcharges. The Texas DPS imposes surcharges on individuals for certain traffic offenses.

University of Texas law students will perform intake and assessments and help with financial forms; attorneys will help people resolve outstanding cases and apply for community service and/or hardship waivers; and Austin Municipal Court staff and judges will be available. Staff and volunteers will provide assistance for resolution on other Austin Municipal Court cases.

Licenses will not be reinstated on site and no arrests will be made on site. Services are provided free of charge. Spanish interpreters will be available.

Register by Wednesday. For more information: austintexas.gov/court.

EAST AUSTIN

Cultural funding town hall

scheduled for Wednesday

A community town hall meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding the review of the cultural funding and related programs provided by the city's Cultural Arts Division of the Economic Development Department.

The meeting will be in Multipurpose Hall 8500 at Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3101 Webberville Road.

Attendees can network with local artists, arts educators, leaders of arts organization and other community leaders; discuss the role of culture and arts in community development and heritage preservation; and consider how resources are distributed to highlight and provide access to the culture and traditions of Austin’s residents.

Spanish translators will be provided at the meeting. Light refreshments will be offered.

For more information: bit.ly/2RRquo7.

GEORGETOWN

City hosts town hall Monday

on 2020 projects, programs

The city of Georgetown will host a town hall meeting to present projects and programs being considered in the 2020 budget and listen to public feedback at 6 p.m. Monday at the Council and Court Building, 510 W. Ninth St.

The meeting will provide an overview of the budget process and highlight challenges the city is facing in adopting a budget that maintains service levels and responds to growth.

City Manager David Morgan will lead the meeting and answer questions. Attendees can learn about the budget process, ask questions and share concerns related to the budget.

The town hall meeting will be livestreamed on GTV channel 10 available online at gtv.georgetown.org.

SAN MARCOS

Public hearing Tuesday

on Wonder World intersection

The city of San Marcos Engineering and Capital Improvements Department, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation, will host a public hearing on the proposed Wonder World Drive and Hunter Road Intersection Improvements project at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The hearing will be at the Maurice T. Suttles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road.

The proposed project would add two pedestrian refuge islands, establish new bicycle lanes along intersection approaches on Hunter Road and update the signage and striping at the intersection. The proposed improvements would transition into the existing approaches at each corner of the intersection. No additional right-of-way will be required to accommodate the proposed improvements.

Displays will be available for viewing at 5 p.m. with the formal hearing starting at 5:30 p.m. City and TxDOT engineers will be in attendance to answer questions and gather comments. Written comments will be accepted for 15 days after the hearing. Comments can be delivered either in person or by mail to the San Marcos CIP/Engineering Department, 630 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas 78666, or emailed to engInfo@sanmarcostx.gov. Written comments must be received by July 24 to be included in the public hearing summary.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Donald P. Krummenacher of Austin turned 93 on Monday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff