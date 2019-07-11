In a letter to a Lubbock judge, the accused killer of Zoe Campos admitted to strangling her to death in a drugged state and asked the court for leniency.

Carlos Rodriquez, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Nov. 16, 2017 on unrelated charges, was arrested in November 2018 in connection with Campos’ killing.

A Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment against him charging him with murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

The indictment accuses Rodriquez of intentionally and knowingly strangling Campos to death.

According to an arrest warrant, Rodriquez admitted to detectives that he killed Campos on Nov. 17, 2013, after smoking the synthetic cannabinoid K-2. He said he strangled Campos then buried her body in the backyard of his home at the time, in the 1900 block of 70th Street.

On Nov. 19, 2018 detectives found Campos’ remains in the home, which police visited multiple times over the years during their search for Campos.

In his letter, Rodriquez said he carried the guilt and shame of Zoe’s killing for years. He apologized to Campos’ family and the community.

He said he believed a jail inmate to whom he confided betrayed him to the police. However, he said he is not mad at the inmate.

“He did me a huge favor,” he wrote.

Rodriquez wrote in detail the moment the drugs took over his senses, making him believe Campos had turned into a demon.

“I remember her running to the door and so I grabbed what appeared to be a demon from behind in a rear naked choke,” the letter states.

Rodriquez’s attorney, Charles Blevins, said in a statement that he could not vouch for the veracity of his client’s letter.

“Carlos is young and accused of something heinous,” Blevins stated. “To say he is in fear of what the future might hold is an understatement, and what he writes out of that fear should be met with skepticism. Carlos will no longer cause confusion by writing to the media or speaking about the case.”

Though he admitted to killing Campos, he wrote that he was not a murderer and described his actions that night as reckless, which is a culpable mental state in manslaughter charges. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

“I’m not asking for a dismissal,” he wrote. “I just want a fair judgement and not to be labeled as a murderer, but as a 20-year-old kid who made a mistake because of K-2 playing a major factor.”

However, voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a crime, thought it could be used as mitigation after a defendant is found guilty of an offense, according to Texas law.

Pam Alexander, the Executive Director of Lubbock Victim Assistance Services, said Campos’ family has no comment on the letter.