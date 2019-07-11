WEST AUSTIN

Work to begin Saturday

on Redbud Trail bridge

The city of Austin will begin routine maintenance Saturday along a portion of Redbud Trail, including repairs to the bridge over Lady Bird Lake.

Maintenance includes repaving and restriping lanes, repairing guardrails along the bridge and other minor bridge repairs.

Temporary lane closures will be in place while work is being performed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and possibly between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. some Saturdays. Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction on a rotating basis. Vehicles will still be able to access each side of the bridge while work is being performed. Access to Red Bud Isle Park will not be affected.

Depending on weather and other possible factors, the routine maintenance should be complete by early to mid-August. The maintenance is not related to the ongoing Redbud Trail Bridge replacement project.

AUSTIN

ACC students to receive

free Capital Metro rides

Austin Community College students, faculty and staff will be able to ride to any location with Capital Metro and Metro Rail for free using the new Digital Green Pass.

The ACC board of trustees approved a one-year extension for the Green Pass program during its regular meeting Monday. As part of the agreement, the college pays Capital Metro a $429,000 annual fee in exchange for passes for its students and employees. The fee is a 35% discount provided to ACC through Capital Metro’s MetroWorks program for higher education institutions.

Since launching the free Green Pass program in 2018, ACC ridership has increased 18%. Beginning this summer, ACC riders can sign up for Capital Metro’s new Digital Green Pass on their smartphones.

For more information: bit.ly/2G6W5NG.

ROUND ROCK

Alzheimer’s group to host

discussion on dementia

The Alzheimer’s Association will present Dementia Conversations from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the second floor literacy room at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The program will provide tips on how to discuss going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care.

For more information: bit.ly/2NLdemw.

KYLE

Ramos named principal

at Science Hall Elementary

Hays school district Superintendent Eric Wright announced Science Hall Elementary School Assistant Principal Iric Ramos will serve as the new principal at the campus effective immediately.

Ramos, a career professional educator with 15 years of experience, replaces Karen Zuniga, who was hired in June to become the principal at Lehman High School.

Ramos began his career in education in 2004 as an elementary school bilingual special education teacher in the Austin school district. In 2010, he joined the Hays school district as a bilingual special education teacher at Science Hall Elementary, where he taught for two years. In 2012, he became a campus leader in the district and has served as an assistant principal at Simon Middle School, Camino Real Elementary School and Science Hall.

ROCKNE

'Herman Fest' benefit

takes place Saturday

The third annual Herman Fest will run from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Leon’s Country Store, 4033 FM 535.

Herman Fest celebrates the life of Herman Goertz, the former owner of the store, and proceeds will benefit the Herman Goertz Memorial Fund. A fried chicken dinner with trimmings will served for $10 a plate starting at 4 p.m. A silent auction will start at 2 p.m.

This year's music line-up includes Mark Lee, Steve Meuth and David Fleming at 2:30 p.m.; Brandi Behlen at 4 p.m.; Wyatt Ellis at 6 p.m.; Spare Parts at 7 p.m.; and Logan Tucker at 9 p.m.

For more information: 512-304-8379; 512-629-7915.

HUTTO

Library to host

Ladies’ Movie Night

The Hutto Public Library, 500 W. Live Oak St., will host a Ladies’ Movie Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The library will screen "Forever My Girl," based on the novel by Heidi McLaughlin. The film is rated PG and is 108 minutes. Pizza, popcorn, sweets and refreshments will be available.

