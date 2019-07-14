DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Travis County to host

Career Fair on Friday

The Travis County 2019 Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Travis County Administration Building, 700 Lavaca St.

Candidates will have an opportunity to talk with hiring managers and subject matter experts to learn more about available positions. Open positions range from administrative support to managerial positions, skilled trades or professional positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring résumés.

To register: bit.ly/2JALNXh.

WEST AUSTIN

Senior seminar Tuesday

at Laura Bush library

Fifty Five Plus Senior Living Options, a seminar hosted by Cyndi Cummins of the Austin Senior Resource Alliance, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Laura Bush Community Library, 9411 Bee Caves Road.

The free seminar, a part of the 55 Plus Seminar Series, will cover locations, amenities and costs for both purchase and lease options for those ages 55 and older.

For information: 512-937-2772; 55plusseminarseries.com.

PFLUGERVILLE

Discussion set for Tuesday

on emergency medicine

The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Pflugerville, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway, will host an emergency medicine discussion as part of its Healthspeak Education Series from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff from the medical center will cover when it’s time to go to the doctor’s office versus an urgent care center or emergency room, and what items people should have stocked in their homes and first aid kits.

To register: 844-279-3627; bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

LEANDER

Give input on selection

of new city manager

The Leander City Council is seeking public input on the selection of a new city manager through an online survey that will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday.

The city manager implements policy direction from the City Council and residents, is the lead staff member for city employees and directs the daily operations of the city. Around 100 applications have been received.

The survey takes five to seven minutes and is intended for Leander residents and business owners. Results will be used to develop council interview questions for city manager candidate finalists that are more reflective of the community's needs and wants.

To take the survey: bit.ly/2S7mArh.

BASTROP

Volunteer fair Tuesday

for city boards, panels

The second annual city of Bastrop Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

Representatives of the city’s 13 boards and commissions and around 20 local community service nonprofits will be on hand to answer questions about their role in the community and how to become a part of that process.

For more information: cityofbastrop.org/volunteerfair.

BUDA

City offers digital portal

to access water-use data

The city of Buda has partnered with WaterSmart Software to offer residents a digital portal to access information about household water use.

The new system enables customers to see consumption data in real-time as opposed to having to request the data from the city. The system also enables customers to set usage alerts and receive leak notifications.

To register for the free service, residents will enter their billing account number and email address. The system will allow users to access utility data, see how water use compares to similar sized homes in the neighborhood and get access to customized recommendations on how to save water and money.

To access the portal: budatx.watersmart.com.

BUDA

Construction begins Monday

on Main Street intersection

Hays County and the city of Buda will begin construction efforts at the intersection of Main Street and Old San Antonio Road on Monday.

The work will last around four weeks. Construction will disrupt traffic and narrow traffic flow into single lanes on the eastbound and westbound roads. Old San Antonio Road will continue to be northbound only until complete in October.

The purpose of the project is to install in-ground utilities and infrastructure for the new Buda Elementary School on Old San Antonio Road.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff